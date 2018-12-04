2 Savannah men behind bars after heroin, crack cocaine seized from home

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two men are behind bars after drugs and a stolen firearm were seized from a home in the 900 block of East Park Avenue, Monday evening.
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team executed the search warrant in the early evening hours, resulting in the seizure of a sizable amount of heroin, crack cocaine, a stolen firearm, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances.
CNT agents arrested the homeowner, 57-year-old Michael “Mikey” Young, and 60-year-old Stanley Jackson, both of Savannah. Both were charged with felony drug charges. Young was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. They both remain in the Chatham County Detention Center.
CNT’s investigation began in November after identifying Young as a suspected heroin dealer and suspecting that he was selling it from his home. During the course of the investigation, undercover agents made multiple purchases of heroin from Young and obtained a search warrant for his residence.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.