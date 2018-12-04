Savannah PD attempts to identify theft by deception suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who used false information to purchase a vehicle.
Officials say the suspect entered a Critz dealership on Abercorn Street and presented documentation in order to purchase a vehicle on Nov. 5. The dealership sold the suspect the vehicle but was later informed that the provided information was fraudulent. The vehicle was later recovered in Florida, according to SPD.
The suspect is described as a black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds with long dreads. During the incident, he wore dark jeans and a purple checkered button-down shirt.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Southside Precinct tip line at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.