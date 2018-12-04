Savannah Police to become more involved with faith-based community to curb crime

H, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police held a meeting Monday night to discuss being more involved with the faith-based community and building more relationships within it.
One of the main things that stood out at the meeting were the main key focus areas of crime, which involves guns, gangs, drugs, and homelessness.
“Everything we are dealing with from a crime perspective deals with somebody who had a gun that’s using it or carrying it illegally; somebody who may be involved in some type of gang activity or some narcotics-related issue that’s going on in the community," said Director of Police Services, Roy Minter, Savannah PD.
From the head of Savannah Police Department to members of city council and even well-known community members and religious leaders - they were all under one roof for the same mission: to combat crime
"At this time, it's a call to action from the church to families to schools to the media. All of us need to work together to make that happen."
Minter said Monday was his 95th day on the job with Savannah Police Department, and after studying the area, he thinks community policing is important, but practicing to have a relationship- based community is a commitment they are trying to make with faith-based leaders from all backgrounds.
“The first step towards togetherness is being present. It’s being here for each other. It’s recognizing that we can’t do it on our own and if we are there for somebody else, we know that other person will be there for us as well," said Rabbi Steven Henkin.
The community says consistency is the number one step.
“We’re going to hold them accountable. The same way we hold our preachers accountable. They have almost 2,000 churches in the City of Savannah, and there’s no reason that no church shouldn’t adopt a community in which they go to and worship.”
Director Minter says he has looked at other police departments and has seen how having a faith-based community has had a positive impact on crime, so he hopes the same for Savannah.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.