Savannah Police seek to identify Southside burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at an Abercorn Street business on Nov. 22.
Officials say the suspect forced entry into the Discount Center located at 10401 Abercorn Street around 5:45 a.m. and took cash from the registers.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a 2018 Senior sweatshirt and black jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
