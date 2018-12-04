Savannah Police seek to identify Southside burglary suspect

Savannah Police seek to identify Southside burglary suspect
(Source: Savannah Police Department)
December 4, 2018 at 1:03 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 1:03 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are working to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at an Abercorn Street business on Nov. 22.

Officials say the suspect forced entry into the Discount Center located at 10401 Abercorn Street around 5:45 a.m. and took cash from the registers.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a 2018 Senior sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.