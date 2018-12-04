Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 24-year-old Bluffton woman

Kelsie Debyle (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
December 4, 2018 at 1:35 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 1:35 PM

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old Bluffton woman.

Officials say Kelsie Debyle was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 4, and has yet to be located. Her family believes she may be a harm to herself.

Debyle currently drives a black 2014 Toyota Camry and frequents the Bluffton and Hilton Head areas. She has a nose ring and long blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Debyle’s whereabouts is asked to call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

