Sunnier, Colder Weather Filtering In!

Clearer, much colder weather is gradually filtering into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures have cooled into the 40s and lower 50s. A similar temperature range is expected through the morning commute, wait at the bus stop, etc. You’ll be fairly comfortable in a sweater or light jacket.
Temperatures warm to near 60° by noon; topping out in the low to mid-60s in many spots. Sunshine, with just some high clouds, continues through the day.
It quickly cools into the 50s by sunset and 40s by 8 or 9 p.m. We wake up to 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning and high temperatures struggle to warm into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast remains chilly and dry through the rest of the work-week. There is at least a low frost, freeze risk Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
A storm system brings even chillier temperatures and widespread rain back to the forecast this weekend. If you have weekend, outdoor, plans – keep an eye on the latest first alert forecast over the coming days. As of this outlook, the wetter weather is most likely between Saturday evening and midday Sunday.
Have a wonderful Tuesday,
Cutter