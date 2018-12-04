Toombs County man, woman jailed on manufacturing marijuana charges

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Two Toombs County residents are behind bars after an investigation into manufacturing marijuana.
According to Toombs County Sheriff Alvie Kight, the sheriff’s office and the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office conducted an investigation into 41-year-old Isauro Longoria Castor and 38-year-old Chrystal Lynn Castro of Lyons.
Investigators say Chrystal was charged with possession of cocaine and manufacturing marijuana, and Isauro later turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on the charge of manufacturing marijuana.
Both suspects were denied bond. The two will appear at a later time before a Superior Court judge for a bond hearing.
Sheriff Kight says the marijuana grow carries a street value of $8,000. He urges anyone with information concerning drug activity to contact the sheriff’s office at 912.526.6778 or the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 912.685.5345.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.