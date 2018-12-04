Toombs County non-profit works to donate 300 bikes for kids

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A non-profit organization in Toombs County started off donating book bags to children in the community. Now the group has stepped up their efforts. They are gathering bicycles to give to children this Christmas.
This is the first year the Toombs Book Bags for Kids organization has done the bicycle donations.
The group got around $30,000 of school supplies and book bags donated back in August to get kids ready for school. When they realized how many people stepped up for the cause, they decided to do something for children at Christmas.
They made a goal to get 300 bicycles donated and they’re are very close! Teachers and counselors from area schools have helped the nonprofit select students to receive the bikes. The sheriff’s office will help hand out the bikes the week before Christmas.
Non-profit board member Lauren Jordan says she is overwhelmed with how many people have supported them with this cause.
“We truly appreciate donations of any size," said Jordan. "We have had individuals say I can’t necessarily give money but we will volunteer to help assemble. We have had other people write a check for $100 and we were able to go out and buy a couple of bikes.”
If you would like to make a donation for the purchase of a bike, it can be mailed to P.O. Box 27 Vidalia, Ga 30474.
