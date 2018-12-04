Volunteers wrap gifts for seniors in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Several volunteers wrapped thousands of gifts Tuesday to bring joy to area seniors this holiday season.
This is the twelfth year the Home Instead Senior Care office in Savannah has put together the Be a Santa to a Senior Program. This year, the program is serving 624 local seniors who otherwise would be alone during the holidays. The community has donated thousands of items like books and games, toiletry items, and clothing to give to the seniors.
“I know how they feel in those nursing homes because sometimes they have no one to come visit, and with us bringing gifts and doing this with them, this makes them feel a little bit better, especially during the holiday season," said volunteer, Annette Mitchell.
Once all the gifts are wrapped, volunteers will deliver them to local seniors in time for the holidays.
