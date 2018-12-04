WTOC holds Toys for Tots drive at Sam’s Club

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -WTOC is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps and the Toys for Tots program once again to help those in need this holiday season.
Right now, the station is accepting new, unwrapped toy donations with the hope of filling our lobby full of toys again this year.
December 14th is the deadline. You can drop off toys any time at the station, which is located at 11 The News Place off of Chatham Parkway.
If you’d like, you could also drop off toys at the Sam’s Club on Montgomery Cross Road in Savannah on Wednesday, December 5th. WTOC will be there from noon until seven p.m.
