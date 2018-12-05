Chatham-Savannah Narcotics arrests nurse for stealing controlled substances

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team has arrested a nurse after it was determined she was stealing controlled substances from a local hospital.
CNT arrested 33-year-old Lindsey Burke of Pooler on Tuesday. Burke was a registered nurse for Memorial Medical Center at the time of her arrest.
Officials say they were contacted by Memorial Medical Center Security regarding a narcotics shortage and missing medical-related items. Through investigation, it was determined Burke was unlawfully removing various forms of controlled substances with no legitimate medical purposes, and outside the scope of her normal duties. All missing narcotics and medical-related items were later recovered from her possession.
Investigation determined Burke appeared to have been acting alone.
Burke was charged with multiple felony drug charges and also with theft by taking. She remains in the Chatham County Detention Center.
