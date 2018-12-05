Cold Weather Has Returned!

It’s cold out there this morning, with an even colder wind chill. Grab your winter coat before leaving the house!
Temperatures are in the 30s, but it feels like it’s in the 20s in spots due to a persistent breeze. The sky is mostly clear. We’ll be treated to a pretty sunrise.
A lot of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Temperature warm towards 50° by noon; topping out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with breezy winds. The breeze will keep a brisk feel in the air.
Temps drop like a rock after sunset and a light freeze is likely by tomorrow morning. You’ll wake up to temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s away from the beaches tomorrow; upper 30s right at the beach.
Thursday afternoon remains chilly, under plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in control of our forecast.
Changes arrive this weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. A wet weekend is in the cards; especially late Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep you updated on any forecast alterations – TV, in the app and at wtoc.com.
