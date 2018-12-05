Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-4-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in through Friday. An area of low pressure will move along the Gulf Coast and impact us this weekend. Currently the low is forecast to stay just to our south so the severe threat is minimal. If the low tracks further north the severe threat would also increase. Today will be sunny and seasonably warm with highs 60-65. Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 36-40. Wednesday will be sunny and colder with highs 50-55. Wednesday night will be our coldest night with temps 28-36. Sunny and cool Thursday, highs 55-60. Friday will be mostly sunny with morning temps in the mid 30s with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances return Saturday and continue into Monday.