Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 12-5-18

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues to slowly build over the area through Friday. Low pressure will move over the area late Saturday through Sunday with our next rain and storm chance. Today will be sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 52-55 with NW winds gusting to 25mph. Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 29-37 with a FREEZE WARNING for all inland areas south of the Altamaha River until 8am. Thursday will be sunny and cool highs 52-55 with winds becoming SE at 5-10mph. Thursday night will be clear and cold, lows near 37. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the low 60s. Saturday starts out dry but rain chances will be likely by afternoon, highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks wet and possibly stormy, highs in the mid 60s.