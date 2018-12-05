Good News: Mayors from across Southeast GA join for 59th Annual Mayors Motorcade

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mayors from all across Southeast Georgia joined forces Wednesday to bring some holiday cheer to patients at Georgia Regional Hospital.
More than 60 fire trucks, police cars, and city vehicles from cities like Hinesville, Rincon, Garden City, Richmond Hill, and Metter - just to name a few - met at the National Guard Armory in Savannah for the 59th Annual Mayors Motorcade. They traveled to Georgia Regional where Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach delivered gifts collected from the city’s recreation centers and City Hall.
“It’s communities coming together to support Georgia Regional and the folks who are there,” Mayor DeLoach said. “I think it’s an important gesture on our part and it might mean more to us than it does to them. We get more out of giving than they get out of getting.”
The Mayors Motorcade began in 1959 by Governor Ernest Vandiver at the request of his wife, Betty. There are five Regional Mental Health Hospitals in Georgia, including Savannah, Atlanta, Milledgeville, Augusta, and Columbus.
If you have any Good News stories or ideas you’d like to share with us, email them to goodnews@wtoc.com.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.