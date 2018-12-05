Hometown Hero: Sgt. Ishmael Clayton: U.S. Marine, Toys 4 Tots coordinator

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - WTOC is partnering with heroes this holiday season, serving as a drop-off location for the U.S. Marines Toys 4 Tots Campaign.
For Sergeant Ishmael Clayton, the holiday season is longer and busier than ever this year.
“Next week, we do our toy pick up. There are 251 locations this year, so we rented the largest U-Haul we could find and there’s going to be long nights and early mornings for us,” Clayton said.
The work Sgt. Clayton and other Marines are putting into the Toys 4 Tots Campaign will be felt all across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, with the goal of reaching more than the 40,000 children for whom the program provided a Merry Christmas last year.
“I just like the joy of seeing people. To be able to bring a little bit of Christmas, a little bit of Santa Claus that people can’t have, we’re able to bring that to them,” Clayton said.
Sgt. Clayton is the coordinator of this year’s campaign, so since Oct. 1, he’s been in charge of soliciting toys for underprivileged children, as well as the crew that makes sure those toys get to the many places they have to go.
“A lot of stuff goes into it that you don’t see. There’s like six Marines, so we all stay until about 8 p.m., sorting toys, counting toys,” he said. “I even bring my wife and my kids. They come in, they bring their wife and their kids and they all come in and they count, so it’s it’s a lot of work that people don’t see, but it’s so rewarding at the end of it.”
This WTOC Hometown Hero is also the campaign spokesman this year, getting word out through WTOC and participating in WTOC toy drives like the one at Sam’s Club on Wednesday.
Clayton’s main message to the community this holiday season is “thank you.”
“Your donations and things of that nature, it really helps,” he said. “People may say it’s not going anywhere, but it is. It’s really blessing somebody in the community, and that’s what we’re here to do, to make an impact in the City of Savannah.”
WTOC will hold two on-location toy drives next week. One will be Wednesday at the Mall Boulevard Kroger in Savannah, and the other will be Thursday at the Goody’s store in Rincon.
