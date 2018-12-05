Man in critical condition after Glynn County shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A man is in critical condition after Glynn County Police say he arrived at the Southeast Georgia Health System around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the 32-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was driven to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.
