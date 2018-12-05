Project Evans Hope gathers toys, food for residents

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Locals in Evans County have gotten together and formed a non-profit organization. Project Evans Hope was just created this year and the group is already trying to help as many families as they can.
This is only the second project the organization has put together and there are already toys and food being donated at multiple locations throughout Evans County.
Just this year, Project Evans Hope was created to help make the holidays special for everyone in the county. They group formed a board with local community members and the fire department, sheriff's office and police department all teamed up together to make the organization a success.
For the holidays they are accepting new un-wrapped toys and non-perishable food items to give out later this month. Local businesses decided to team up with the non-profit and gather donations. Police Chief Dale Kirkland said this is just a small way the group can show people in the community they care.
“We are trying just to get together to help out needy families," said Kirkland. "To try to help out kids that may not even know the true meaning of Christmas is. And this is not just about toys and food. It’s about the true meaning of Christmas. It’s about, you know, spreading the word and that’s what we’re geared towards.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.