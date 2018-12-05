Reward offered in Wayne County baseball field vandalism

WAYNE CO., GA (WTOC) - A reward is being offered to anyone who knows who vandalized a Wayne County baseball field.

The Wayne County Yellow Jacket Baseball team posted photos of the damage to the field, and they were then shared by the Sheriff’s Office. The photos show someone drove in circles on the high school baseball field over the weekend, leaving deep ruts and muddy conditions.

A reward of $1000 is being offered for information that helps identify the suspect(s).

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact either the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office or Jesup Police Department.

