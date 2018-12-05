Top Teacher: Rebecca Hamilton, Veritas Academy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Teachers know you have to have faith in yourself and and in your students - and maybe a little faith from above.
Rebecca Hamilton has been teaching off and on for 15 years. She is in her second year at Veritas Academy in Downtown Savannah.
“The thing that brings me here is, teachers don’t do it for the paycheck, I have 18 students in my class. It’s really them,” Hamilton said.
The biggest thrill she gets is seeing her children grow.
“Probably the best surprise of the day is when students will get something, and their face just lights up, and that really is the gift of the day,” she said.
For Hamilton, being able to teach at a faith based school is everything.
“I live in South Carolina. I drive across the bridge everyday to come to Veritas. It means that much,” she said. “Spending my days with the kids and teaching them about Jesus Christ, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
