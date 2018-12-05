Virginia College closes Savannah campus, other locations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah campus of Virginia College announced Wednesday that the school is closing.
An admissions representative with the school says that the staff were informed at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday that they no longer had jobs.
The college is accredited through the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. A search reveals that accreditation for the campus is set to expire at the end of the month.
The rep says that the decision to close the campus came after the Savannah location lost its accreditation following an ACICS visit in September.
CEO and President of Education Corporation of America Stu Reed sent an e-mail to all students on Wednesday morning. Education Corporation of America oversees operations at Virginia College, as well as others. Read a full transcript of that e-mail below.
