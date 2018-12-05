Virginia College closes Savannah campus, other locations

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah campus of Virginia College announced Wednesday that the school is closing.
An admissions representative with the school says that the staff were informed at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday that they no longer had jobs.
The college is accredited through the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. A search reveals that accreditation for the campus is set to expire at the end of the month.
The rep says that the decision to close the campus came after the Savannah location lost its accreditation following an ACICS visit in September.
Education Corporation of America oversees operations at Virginia College, as well as others.
The Birmingham-based Education Corporation of America has around 20,000 students enrolled in disciplines like cosmetology, culinary arts, medical and dental assistant programs in 75 campuses across the U.S. The ECA also owns Brightwood College, which is also closing its doors.
The ECA closed a third of its campuses for both chains earlier this year as a part of a court-approved receivership, Inside for Higher Education reports. However, the company fell behind on payments to creditors and rent on buildings.
Tuesday evening, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools suspended the college’s accreditation. Some employees will remain on campuses to help students get their transcripts and other documents in order.
“We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have entered the work force with skills they acquired at our schools along with our faculty and staff who have shown unwavering support for our students. This is not the outcome that we envisioned and is one that we recognize will have a dramatic effect on our students, employees and many partners,” Dianne Worthington, a spokeswoman for the company said in a written statement to Higher Education.
CEO and President of Education Corporation of America Stu Reed sent an e-mail to all students on Wednesday morning.
You can read a full transcript of that e-mail below.
