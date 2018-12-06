Beaufort County Schools respond after state releases district report cards

WTOC went to the Beaufort County School District Headquarters this week to learn more about their graduation rate. The school system says their graduation rate has improved for the eighth consecutive year now. Their current score of 86-percent reaches an all-time high for the school district. They were sitting at 84.1-percent last year. A spokesman for the school district credits the new initiatives in place to the rising graduation rate. He says the school system is doing a better job at identifying students who look as if they may not be able to graduate on time. The school district now intervenes sooner rather than later to get those students back on track.