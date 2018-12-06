Brisk Sunny Days Transition to Wet Weekend

The Weekend: Another significant area of low pressure is expected to track along the Lower Gulf Coast on Saturday, and advancing into South Georgia late Saturday night. To our north cold high pressure will be in place in the Midwest to the Virginias. This will give us deep split in temperatures especially from the Lowcountry to Savannah to Jesup. On Saturday afternoon, rains will become steadier across the northern half of the viewing of the viewing area, then in the evening the moisture overspreads the entire region.