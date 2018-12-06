Brisk Sunny Days Transition to Wet Weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly sunny skies throughout out the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but every city still couldn’t hit that 60 degree mark with all that sun. The cold core of high pressure that’s kept us dry is now sitting pretty much over Georgia.
We had some frost this morning with our lowest temperature at 28 in Statesboro; but waking up Friday morning shouldn’t be that cold; cold but not that cold. We’re looking at just above freezing for anyone well west of I-95 and 37 for Savannah. I think a coat is still necessary and we’ll warm close to 60 degrees for afternoon highs.
The Weekend: Another significant area of low pressure is expected to track along the Lower Gulf Coast on Saturday, and advancing into South Georgia late Saturday night. To our north cold high pressure will be in place in the Midwest to the Virginias. This will give us deep split in temperatures especially from the Lowcountry to Savannah to Jesup. On Saturday afternoon, rains will become steadier across the northern half of the viewing of the viewing area, then in the evening the moisture overspreads the entire region.
Sunday will likely be rainy and windy morning We’re looking potentially 1-2 inches of rain in the greater Savannah area with pockets of heavier rain possible. Driving down country roads should be of a concern especially after last weekend the washouts. Needless to say it’s not a good beach day either with possible Gale force winds and morning high tides could bring in more beach erosion. The temperature difference right now could be 42 for the high in Sylvania and Beaufort vs 60 degrees in Richmond Hill.
We’ve been comparing the rain to last weekend, but on a positive note at this time, the severity of this system is not registering as high as weekend’s tornado threats. That could change; and we’ll keep you updated!
