Cold, Frosty Thursday Morning

Dress (and plan) for a cold, frosty start to Thursday!
Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning, under just a few high clouds. The wind is calm and nearly calm conditions are forecast to continue through the morning.
Frost is quite thick in some areas this morning. You’ll probably have to plan a few extra minutes into your morning route; scraping or defrosting. Frost will be melting by 9 a.m.
With plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast, temperatures warm into the mid-50s by noon. Temps peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon with a cool breeze. It’ll still feel chilly in the shade.
It gets colder, quickly, after sunset. We’ll be in the 40s again by 9 p.m. If you have evening plans, take a coat along with you.
The forecast remains mostly sunny and chilly through the end of the work-week. Clouds increase late Friday into Saturday as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Wet weather increases later Saturday into Sunday.
Widespread rainfall is forecast Saturday evening through much of Sunday with chilly temperatures remaining in-place.
The forecast remains cold and dries out gradually early next week.
Have a great Thursday,
Cutter