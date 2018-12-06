Fire damages Pembroke restaurant, next door business

PEMBROKE, GA (WTOC) - A Pembroke restaurant will be closed for a while after a fire damaged it and a surrounding business.
Pembroke Fire says the fire broke at Johnny’s Grill on West Bacon Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the structure.
Additional firefighters were called in, and they were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.
The interior of the restaurant was heavily damaged. A hardware store next door also has minor damage.
