Ft. Stewart soldiers honor Bush 41 with 21-gun salute

Timing, accuracy, and practice is what goes into this 21-gun salute to make sure every hand motion and blast is perfect. Platoon Leader Mullins tells us his job was to lead his team into making sure George H. W. Bush got the full salute he deserved as former president. It was a salute that originated in the 14th Century and became the highest honor a nation rendered. It was done on multiple military posts at the same time around the nation Thursday to honor the former president as he was laid to rest.