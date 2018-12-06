Ft. Stewart soldiers honor Bush 41 with 21-gun salute

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - A military salute was held at Fort Stewart in Hinesville for President George H.W. Bush.
When the U.S. Army fires a 21-gun salute, each blast of the cannon is a moment of precision. Thursday, it was to honor former President George H.W. Bush.
Timing, accuracy, and practice is what goes into this 21-gun salute to make sure every hand motion and blast is perfect. Platoon Leader Mullins tells us his job was to lead his team into making sure George H. W. Bush got the full salute he deserved as former president. It was a salute that originated in the 14th Century and became the highest honor a nation rendered. It was done on multiple military posts at the same time around the nation Thursday to honor the former president as he was laid to rest.
“I think it’s great for the community as a whole. Like you said, the rest of the community can hear it and you know it’s in the back of everyone’s mind to hear these rounds go off. They know it’s the 21-gun salute and they know it’s for President Bush, and it’s a little show and little time we can have to honor President Bush and everything he has done," said Shea Mullins, Platoon Leader.
The soldiers say it is an absolute honor to be able to fire off their cannons for the former president.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.