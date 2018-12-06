Georgia Southern football coach paying for charter bus to get students to bowl game

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The head coach of the Georgia Southern University football team is paying for students to attend the team’s bowl game.
Chad Lunsford announced Wednesday that he will pay for a charter bus to take GS students to the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL on Dec. 15.
The bus will depart from Statesboro and return directly following the game.
Registration is open and the first 50 students to sing up will have a free seat reserved for the trip.
The cost of a ticket is not included.
Students will board from the Bishop Field House end of Paulson Stadium at 8:30 a.m. and the bus will depart at 9 a.m.
The bus will stop in Columbus, GA for lunch (not provided) and arrive at the stadium between 2 and 3 p.m. for the 4:30 (CT) kickoff.
The bus will leave an hour after game ends from a location that will be communicated on the bus.
