Georgia Southern, Savannah State commencement ceremonies this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Students across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are getting ready to move to the next phase in their lives.
Georgia Southern University – Statesboro campus students graduate Friday afternoon at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m.
Chris Riley, the chief of staff for Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, will speak to graduates.
GSU’s Armstrong and Liberty campus students will graduate in two ceremonies on Saturday at the Armstrong Sports Arena in Savannah.
The first ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. This is for College of Graduate Studies, College of Education, Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health and Waters College of Health Professions students.
The second ceremony is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. and is for College of Graduate Studies, College of Science and Mathematics, Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, Parker College of Business, College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, and College of Arts and Humanities students.
Savannah-Chatham County Public School Superintendent Dr. Anne Levett will speak at both ceremonies.
Due to limited seating in the Armstrong Sports Arena, students will receive nine tickets to provide to their guests.
Students at Savannah State University will graduate on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Tiger Arena. This ceremony includes all undergraduate degrees.
Master’s Degree holders will graduate at 5 p.m. on Friday in Tiger Arena and the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony will be held immediately after at 7 p.m.
