The Holidays are a Great Time to Re-evaluate

At Whelan's we've made changes too. We are constantly reevaluating the wants and needs of our customers and tweaking our selections to best suit them. We have recently been adding more and more decor items as requested by our design partners and customers alike. Botanicals, art, overhead lighting, area rugs, and that's just to name a few of the types of items that are making their way to the store. And it's a great time to visit as we not only have many, many items ready to deliver immediately, we also have some great buys on items we will not be carrying in the future as we make room for new selections already on their way. These will be first come first serve on some really good buys.