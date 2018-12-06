Paris fears new protest violence despite Macron's retreat

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 file picture, a worker reinforces store windows on the famed Champs Elysees avenue to prepare for an expected protest by the "yellow jackets" on Saturday as a protest last weekend degenerated into violence, in Paris. One year and a half after he came into power, Macron is facing violent protests over rising taxes, high cost of living and his policies are criticized as favoring the rich. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) (AP)