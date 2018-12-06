School bus, SUV involved in wreck in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, GA (WTOC) - A crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon left traffic at a standstill in Garden City.
It happened at Pineland Drive and Salt Creek Road around 4 p.m. The SUV that was involved ended upside down in a ditch.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System tells us 56 students were on board at the time of the incident. So far, no students have reported any injuries.
“We are very happy to say they students were not injured; that folks from the district were out on the scene immediately helping to get those students off the bus and to make sure that they were okay and making arrangements to get them back to school and get them back to their families safely,” said Sheila Blanco, SCCPSS, Public Information Officer.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. We are working to find out their condition.
Garden City Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.