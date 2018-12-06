Second Harvest helping families in need with ‘pop-up produce market’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thursday, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is helping out families in need with their pop-up produce market.
Low-income families can go to America’s Second Harvest’s location on East President Street in Savannah from 10 a.m. until noon. They’ll be giving out food for the first 200 households, or while supplies last.
Income verification is required. All you have to do is take your EBT or WIC card with you. For more information, call 912.236.6750.
