Stolen Christmas decorations found in another yard in Walterboro, SC

WALTERBORO, SC (WTOC) - Authorities say a real life grinch stole Christmas lights from a drive-thru display at a Walterboro, South Carolina home.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says the more than $6,000 worth of Christmas displays were found in someone else’s yard - about seven miles away.
Deputies who searched the home found other stolen items. So far, no arrests have been made. The Crosby’s say they are surprised someone would have the nerve to display them after stealing them.
“We sort of thought if someone had them they would chuck them in the woods somewhere to get rid of them. These people actually had them displayed in their front yard," said Cathy Crosby said.
Barry and Cathy Crosby make the decorations by hand and allow the public to drive through The Lights of Peniel display just off Interstate 95 for free.
