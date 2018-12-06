Suspect breaks through concrete wall to rob convenience store in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to identify a man who broke into a convenience store through a concrete wall.
Detectives say the suspect used a sledgehammer to bust through the concrete wall of the Shop-N-Go on Grove Point Road. He got away with several packs of cigarettes and $30 in counterfeit money. Officials say the bills, which were used for training clerks at the store, have ‘FAKE’ written on them in blue or black ink.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Chatham County PD at 912.652.6920, or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.