Woman facing over 30 charges after Wayne County Senior trip money goes awry

WAYNE COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A Wayne County grand jury has indicted a woman on charges saying she took thousands of dollars from high school seniors to book them on a cruise, but didn’t.
The 10-page indictment shows the 33 counts of theft by conversion - one for each of the teenage victims and families along with a count of racketeering.
Prosecutors accuse Jackie Bozeman Dean of taking money from seniors to book passage on a cruise after graduation. The indictment says she started accepting the money in July of 2017 for the 2018 seniors, and took it through the school year as students made deposits and payments. She was supposed to pass it along to the cruise line. Then, less than three weeks from graduation, parents learned their senior did not have reservations, and some had balances due when they thought they were paid.
Parents met with investigators, and prosecutors started trying to count victims and the amount of money involved.
The community came forward and donated enough to get the seniors all on one cruise right on schedule.
