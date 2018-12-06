Woman facing over 30 charges after Wayne County Senior trip money goes awry

Prosecutors accuse Jackie Bozeman Dean of taking money from seniors to book passage on a cruise after graduation. The indictment says she started accepting the money in July of 2017 for the 2018 seniors, and took it through the school year as students made deposits and payments. She was supposed to pass it along to the cruise line. Then, less than three weeks from graduation, parents learned their senior did not have reservations, and some had balances due when they thought they were paid.