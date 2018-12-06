WTOC investigates deadly Hinesville bus crash 1 year later

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - One year ago Wednesday, a school bus full of children was involved in a horrific bus crash in Liberty County.
A little girl died and more than a dozen others were sent to area hospitals. The looming question the past year has been why did the school bus crash? WTOC has been investigating for months, and we finally have a little more insight.
The morning of December 5, 2017, more than 20 students were on the way to school when their school bus veered off of Ray Road into a ditch, and slammed into a tree. The crash killed five-year-old Cambria Shuman and sent more than a dozen other students to area hospitals.
Georgia State Patrol just wrapped up the specialized collision reconstruction team investigation. WTOC Anchor/Investigative Reporter Romney Smith sat down with District Attorney Tom Durden to get more information on why it took nearly a year to complete.
“Their findings out in the field, some of them have to go to a laboratory, some of them have to be tested by engineers and so forth. In a case like this, it just takes a little more time than let’s say a wreck at a bad crash at an intersection where you have a camera on it, you know," Durden said.
Georgia State Patrol presented its findings to Durden, who has been reviewing the case report.
“That process has not concluded yet, that step because I need to meet with them once more and at that time a decision will be made,” Durden said.
The decision he’s referring to is whether or not charges should be presented to a grand jury to determine if a person and/or company should stand trial. WTOC confirmed the bus driver involved, Evelyn Rodriguez, and the bus manufacturer, Blue bird Corporation, are named in civil lawsuits.
WTOC reached out to the Liberty County School System to ask if any safety improvements, re-certification or extra training has been done with either the buses or bus drivers to make sure this doesn’t happen again to any other students. At this time, the school system is unable to answer our questions if anything has changed.
For now, Durden says he will continue to review every detail. Smith asked Durden if he feels he knows the cause of the crash based off of the information he’s read from Georgia State Patrol.
“The cause of the crash is something upon minds can differ. That is a legal term meaning that one person may feel like there was more than one cause, and if that’s the case, the jury will have to decide which was the greater cause,” Durden said.
It will be a long road until the case is resolved, however the memorial to keep Cambria Shuman’s memory alive is still growing.
Cambria Shuman’s family did not want to talk on camera for this story. They stand by their lawsuit naming the bus driver and Blue Bird Corporation.
Shuman’s parents are suing the bus driver for personal injury and wrongful death. Attorneys from Jones, Osteen and Jones Law Firm filed the lawsuit which states:
'Rodriguez mistook the Blue Bird Bus's gas pedal or accelerator for the brake pedal and as a result of the mistake, caused the Blue Bird Bus to accelerate out of control causing the fatal crash and Cami Shuman's death.'
The lawyers are also seeking damages from the bus manufacturer, claiming it sped up from 13 to 41 miles per hour in the 21 seconds prior to the deadly crash.
‘Specifically, at approximately 6:52 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2017, and for several preceding seconds, the Blue Bird Bus suddenly and unintentionally accelerated.’
WTOC will continue to follow this case and keep you updated on developments.
