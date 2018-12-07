American Legion Post 135 honors Officer, Deputy of the Year

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Thursday night, the American Legion Post 135 honored those who serve and protect Chatham County.
The post awarded two outstanding officers for their work. Deputy Steven Davis was chosen as Deputy of the Year for his actions, saving the life of a fellow officer while in training. Corporal Kwanda Lewis was chosen as Officer of the Year. Corporal Lewis helped saved a choking man at a restaurant while she was on her lunch break.
“It’s a big boost for these people who are chosen for these kinds of awards, and my officers are very pleased that they were chosen for these awards," said Sheriff John T. Wilcher, Chatham County.
Congratulations to both of the deputies.
