Annual pre-legislative forum held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Organizations throughout the area represented by the Chatham County Legislative Delegation have their chance to make pitches to lawmakers for priorities they’d like to see carried to the Capitol in January.
Local elected leaders have met with groups like the local chamber and Chatham County leaders, and they are working to come up with a list of top priorities.
Dean of the delegation, Representative Ron Stephens, says the biggest push this year is going to be support efforts to obtain funding for an expansion of the Savannah Convention Center - a top priority for the Savannah Area Chamber.
“All of us have our little buckets,” said Rep. Stephens. “There’s eight of us here, and we all have an issue that we’d like to tackle, and for me this year, it’s going to be the Trade Center. Probably going to be tax credits for historic development. That one needs some tweaking, and we’ll have a bill for that.”
Stephens says Friday was the last forum setting to go over legislative priorities. The delegation has yet to speak with the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Board of Education and the City of Savannah.
