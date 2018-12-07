Benedictine honoring victims of Pearl Harbor attack with annual Gannem Day ceremony

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - As the nation pauses to remember the 77th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks on Friday, Benedictine Military School will also honor those who lost their lives in World War II, including a former BC cadet.
George Gannam graduated from BC in 1938. He died in the Pearl Harbor attacks at the age of 22.
It was December 7, 1941 when Japan made a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor killing more than 2,000 Americans, including Staff Sergeant Gannam. He was the first Savannahian to die in World War II.
Each year, Benedictine Military School holds a ceremony called called Gannam Day on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks in honor of the former cadet.
During Friday’s ceremony, current BC cadets will hear from several speakers, including Gannam’s nephew, and two cadets will be recognized with special medals. They’ll also take time to reflect on those who served our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.