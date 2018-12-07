Chatham County PD working to locate stolen trailer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate a stolen trailer that was loaded with expensive power tools and construction equipment.
Officials say the theft occurred on Bamboo Lane off of Ogeechee Road on Nov. 25. They describe the trailer as a 32-foot Big Tex enclosed, white trailer with some visible damage. At the time of the theft, it had a Covered Wagon sticker on the front, a “Caution, You’re on Camera” sticker on the left side and a “Smile, You’re on Camera” sticker on the right side.
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance, and the vehicle that was used to take the trailer is believed to be a 1999 or early 2000s model Silverado or GMC truck that is silver or pewter in color, with back rims and is slightly lifted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020 to leave an anonymous tip. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward if their tip is used to solve the case.
