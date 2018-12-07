Chilly Start to Friday Morning

Rain chances increase on Saturday with just a few sprinkles possible in the morning, especially inland and north of I-16. Rain becomes more widespread into the evening making for a cool and wet night if you have outdoor plans or shopping to check off your to do list. Heavier rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain moving out of the area by Sunday afternoon. Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely this weekend.