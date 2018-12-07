Chilly Start to Friday Morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Another chilly morning with lows just at freezing inland and in the mid 30s closer to the coast. Areas of patchy frost are possible before sunrise under partly cloudy skies, so give yourself a few minutes to heat up your car before heading out the door.
We’ll warm to the low to mid 50s at lunchtime with a jacket needed for the Georgia Southern graduation in Statesboro. Afternoon highs will top out near 60 degrees, but we will quickly cool again in the evening. We’ll be dry at sunset, but you’ll need to dress warm if you have outdoor plans this evening with temperatures in the 40s.
Rain chances increase on Saturday with just a few sprinkles possible in the morning, especially inland and north of I-16. Rain becomes more widespread into the evening making for a cool and wet night if you have outdoor plans or shopping to check off your to do list. Heavier rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain moving out of the area by Sunday afternoon. Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely this weekend.
