Cole Swindell offering to get second bus of students to Eagles’ bowl game in AL

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - True Blue roots run deep.
Georgia Southern football head coach Chad Lunsford is paying for a charter bus to get students to the Eagles’ bowl game on Dec. 15. Now, a GS celebrity is possibly making it two buses.
Singer and songwriter, Cole Swindell, tweeted that he is willing to cover the next bus after the GS football account tweeted only three spots were left on bus number one.
If the second bus happens, we will make sure you know how you can get a seat.
