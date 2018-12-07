5 displaced after fire destroys Hinesville home

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Five people are displaced after a home caught fire in Hinesville, Friday afternoon.
It happened on Gause Street around 1 p.m. Firefighters put out hot spots inside the heavily-damaged home, and it appears to have destroyed everything inside. We’re told the smoke could be seen from miles away.
“In terms of what we usually see, that was a pretty big fire. There was more fire there than you would usually have," said Captain Andy Fowler, Hinesville Fire Department. "Our average home is a single room and contents fire most of the time. This one here the entire structure was on fire inside,. given it was a small structure but it was entirely engulfed in flames.”
Luckily, there were no reports of injuries.
