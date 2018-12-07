Driver sentenced to 15 years for causing Bryan Co. crash that killed mother of 4

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after causing a deadly crash in Bryan County in the Spring of 2017.
Paul Haney plead guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine when he caused a wreck that killed a mother of four.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash that took the life of Melissa Armstrong and sent three others to the hospital.
At the time of the incident, troopers said witnesses told them that Haney came around the curve in his Dodge Durango on the wrong side of the road. When he crossed back into his lane, Armstrong went into his lane at the same time to avoid him, and they collided.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.