Dry start to the weekend, but rain is on the way

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -We’ll warm to the low to mid 50s at lunchtime with a jacket needed for the Georgia Southern graduation in Statesboro. Afternoon highs will top out near 60 degrees, but we will quickly cool again in the evening. We’ll be dry at sunset, but you’ll need to dress warm if you have outdoor plans this evening with temperatures in the 40s.
Rain chances increase on Saturday, but holds off for the first half of our day. Rain becomes more widespread into the evening making for a cool and wet night if you have outdoor plans or shopping to check off your to do list. Heavier rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain moving out of the area by Sunday afternoon. Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely this weekend.
A few showers may linger early Monday, otherwise this coming work week will be cool and dry with our next shot of a freeze on Wednesday morning.
