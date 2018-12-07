Evans Memorial Hospital receives $750k grant

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton just received a $750,000 grant. The hospital was one of four in the state to receive the rural hospital grant.
The Rural Hospital Stabilization Committee chose the hospital to receive that grant which gives them money to spend on new equipment.
“Being a small rural hospital we do not have as much money as some of the other hospitals have," said Nikki NeSmith, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital. "So, these grants really help us in order to keep up with our technology. We do have aging technology here at Evans Memorial. We try to keep as us to date as we can so we do apply for a bunch of grants.”
Over the past few years the hospital has gotten a few grants to help improve their emergency management equipment, along with the purchase of a defibrillator and a new portable ultrasound for the ER.
With the grant money they just received they will focus on a few other areas in the hospital that needs improvements.
“This grant will allow us to upgrade our mammography machine. It will allow us to help Evans County EMS to provide them with an automated CPR machine that will help increase outcomes for patients and so these are some things we would be able to get if it had not been for this grant and they do benefit the community as well," said NeSmith.
The Rural Hospital Stabilization Committee was formed in 2014 to help rural hospitals survive. Nesmith said just in the past eight years, six rural hospitals in Georgia have closed. Having these new updated machines, it gives Evans Memorial the ability to compete with larger hospitals and provide advanced care in smaller communities.
“We want to stay current with everyone," said Lisa Ryles, the Director of Business Development. "We want to provide as many services here locally for our patients for a lesser cost than some of the for-profit hospitals.”
