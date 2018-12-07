Gannam Day Ceremony held at Benedictine Military School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Benedictine Military School paid tribute Friday to soldiers who died during World War Two at their annual Gannam Day Ceremony.
A bell rang for each BC cadet who died in the war, including Staff Sergeant George Gannam. He was the first Savannahian killed at Pearl Harbor on this day 76 years ago. Gannam Day is a tradition and learning experience for the BC cadets.
“It’s a great honor to be able to relate to people who just don’t see in school and that aren’t just in my family," said Will Gladden, Cadet Colonel. " It’s been a great way to meet people and knowing that we are honoring the legacy of a great patriot and a outstanding citizen it’s insurmountable to me that we’re connected to all this."
George Gannon graduated in the Benedictine class of 1938.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.