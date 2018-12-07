Georgia Southern to hold commencement ceremonies

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Students at Georgia Southern are getting ready to move to the next phase in their lives.
Statesboro campus students will graduate Friday. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in Paulson Stadium. Chris Riley will speak to the graduates. He serves as chief of staff for Governor Nathan Deal.
GSU’s Armstrong campus will graduate in two ceremonies this Saturday. One will begin at 10 a.m., and the other will be held at 1:30 p.m. Savannah-Chatham School Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will speak at both ceremonies at the Armstrong Sports Arena.
