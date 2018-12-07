Good News: SCCPSS students performing lunchtime serenades

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Christmas is in the air, and so is Christmas music, thanks to local school kids.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s lunchtime serenades for the holidays are underway. Students from Southwest Middle School were first up on Friday, on the steps of the Board of Education building in downtown Savannah, playing holiday favorites for staff and passersby.
At the Savannah Airport, voice students from the Rice Creek Chorus were treating travelers to Christmas songs and other selections in the main concourse of the terminal. Some folks might have been late for flights because they stopped to listen.
Both programs will continue through the month of December with different students from schools performing each day at 11 a.m.. That means the young musicians get out of school to provide a little joy to the community.
“We do these things in school, so coming out here is more special to us, in a way. We’re just making music out here and lifting people’s spirits,” said Jose Santiago Rosaly.
“I’ll post on Instagram and Snapchat, and what I like to do is film the passengers who will stop and film it. Some of them will sit down and watch the performances. They absolutely love it,” said Lee Ann Norris, Savannah Airport Commission.
Thirty-nine different schools and more than 1,800 students will perform at the airport alone during this year’s holiday music program.
